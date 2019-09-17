Scrum-half Ben Youngs admits England would be 'disappointed' not to win Rugby World Cup
For England, it's their last day in Miyazaki before they uproot and head to Sapporo for their first pool game on Sunday.
The squad has been training in an underground car park in punishing heat and humidity to acclimatise to the the worst of the Japanese climate.
This morning they have spent time in the gym, stretching, lifting a few weights and running through a few rudimentary drills but the main purpose of being there was to keep exercising in this extreme humidity.
Away from the cameras, they have even been covering their rugby balls with soap just to mimic the worst conditions that this humidity can bring.
Now, most elite sportsmen and women don't like talking any further ahead than the next game, but I have been speakng to Ben Youngs, who incidentally is in his third World Cup, and he admitted to me he has allowed himself to dream about what it might feel like to lift the World Cup.
"Of course we think about it, I think about it, but I'm also fully aware that there's no point getting fixated on that when you've got some big Tongan coming down towards me on Sunday potentially," he told ITV News.
"It would be hugely disapointing [not to win the tournament], I don't want to put anything on it now or anything but I certianly believe this squad is more than capable of doing very, very well in this tournament and I truly believe we can do something special here."
So England travel on Wednesday to the slightly more forgiving climate of Sopporo where Tonga await and everybody - outside Tonga of course - is expecting them to pull off a big win to start the tournament.