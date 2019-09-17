Scrum-half Ben Youngs admits England would be 'disappointed' not to win Rugby World Cup

For England, it's their last day in Miyazaki before they uproot and head to Sapporo for their first pool game on Sunday.

The squad has been training in an underground car park in punishing heat and humidity to acclimatise to the the worst of the Japanese climate.

This morning they have spent time in the gym, stretching, lifting a few weights and running through a few rudimentary drills but the main purpose of being there was to keep exercising in this extreme humidity.

Away from the cameras, they have even been covering their rugby balls with soap just to mimic the worst conditions that this humidity can bring.

Now, most elite sportsmen and women don't like talking any further ahead than the next game, but I have been speakng to Ben Youngs, who incidentally is in his third World Cup, and he admitted to me he has allowed himself to dream about what it might feel like to lift the World Cup.