Number two arrest in £4.8 million gold toilet theft

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an 18-carat solid gold toilet from Blenheim Palace valued at around £4.8 million.

The fully functioning loo, named America and installed for an art exhibition at Sir Winston Churchill’s birthplace, was taken during a burglary in the early hours of Saturday, Thames Valley Police said.

The theft of the sculpture from a wood-panelled room at the 18th-century Oxfordshire estate caused significant flood damage as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use.