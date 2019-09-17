Smart meter rollout delayed until 2024

The Government has extended the smart meter rollout deadline until 2024 following several years of delays. Credit: Yui Mok / PA

The roll-out of smart meters across the UK has been delayed by four years, after a string of technical problems. The original plan was to fit them to around 53 million homes and businesses by 2020, but software faults have plagued the meters and pushed up the cost. The Government had previously insisted the 2020 rollout was achievable, despite energy industry heads warning that the technology was not ready. Ministers now predict that only half of households will have a smart meter by 2020, and that the cost of the rollout will rise from £11 billion in 2016 to £13.5 billion today. However, they added total energy savings will also rise from £16.73 billion to £19.56 billion.

Only half of households will have a smart meter by 2020. Credit: PA

The number of smart meters in homes has risen steadily over the past few years, although the speed of growth has slowed more recently as problems start to show. One of the biggest issues has been older generations of meters not working when a household has switched suppliers, with the data no longer being sent in real time to suppliers. Consumer group Citizens Advice, which has been calling for the 2020 deadline to be extended, welcomed the decision and said it was in the best interests of customers. Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “This new deadline gives suppliers time to fix ongoing technical problems and make sure customer service isn’t sidelined as the rollout continues. “We’ve seen some energy companies use aggressive techniques to try to persuade people to have smart meters fitted as soon as possible to meet the existing timeline. “It’s also apparent that the cost of the rollout is escalating, and the public are picking up the tab through their energy bills. "People will still benefit in the long run, but today’s cost-benefit analysis shows focusing on speed hasn’t worked.”

Citizens Advice says energy companies have been using aggressive techniques to get people to get smart meters installed. Credit: PA

Lawrence Slade, chief executive of the sector’s trade association, Energy UK, added: “Suppliers have been working tirelessly to meet the 2020 deadline and offer all households a smart meter so that as many customers as possible can benefit by saving energy and money – as millions of smart meter owners have already reported. “The energy sector is committed to working with the Government and other partners to complete the rollout so we will now consider the proposals in detail to ensure they are deliverable and do not place unreasonable costs on consumers.”

BEIS predictions for the smart meter rollout Credit: BEIS/PA