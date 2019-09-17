Textbooks will be obsolete by 2025 – poll

Most adults remember poring over a textbook for their homework or a exam, but many now believe the death knell has sounded for this traditional method of learning. A report suggests that more than half of UK adults believe it is likely that print textbooks will be obsolete in just six years’ time. At the same time, the study indicates that many people think new technology will allow the growth of developments such as virtual classrooms. The Pearson Global Learners Study, conducted with The Harris Poll, questioned around 11,000 adults aged 16-70 around the world, including roughly 1,000 adults in the UK.

It found that among UK adults alone, 59% think it is likely that print textbooks will no longer be used by 2025. A similar proportion (56%) think it is likely that more primary and secondary pupils will attend school virtually (online) versus attending a traditional school within 10 years. And nearly seven in 10 (68%) believe more college and university students will attend virtual classes. In addition, just over half (54%) think that YouTube will become a primary learning tool, and 81% think that learning will become more “self-service” (for example using free online resources and short courses) the older you get.

