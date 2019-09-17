The Supreme Court will decide whether PM or MPs are sovereign, writes Robert Peston

Robert Peston writes that the Supreme Court will decide whether PM or MPs are sovereign. Credit: PA

The opening session of the epic Supreme Court hearing into whether Boris Johnson misled the queen and broke the law when proroguing parliament did not disappoint. Because Lord Pannick, for one of the plaintiffs Gina Miller, captured with the clinical precision of a brain surgeon quite what is at stake. Summing up, he asked the law ladies and lords to consider that if they were to conclude there is no case for the PM to answer, a future PM might well feel licensed to suspend parliament for six months or a year, as and when MPs become bothersome, rather than “just” the five weeks Johnson has chosen to shut down parliament? What is at stake, Pannick implied, is the role and power of the courts to prevent a PM choosing to become an elected dictator.

The difficulty, Pannick conceded, is that because what Johnson did is “unique”, there is no precise legal precedent for the judges to rely on when making their eventual ruling on Friday or Monday. They will have to consider “principle”. And for Pannick the core principle is that in the British constitution, gloriously unwritten, the senior lawmakers are MPs and Lords, the legislature, with the PM and the executive the junior partner. His central argument is that the PM trampled on the fundamental rights of parliament to legislate and scrutinise PM and ministers by sending them home for five weeks.

What’s more noxious, he said, was he did this at a time of huge historic importance, when MPs and Lords demonstrably wanted to hold the PM to account in parliament for the method and timing or Brexit. Counsel for Johnson will this afternoon argue that parliament has been suspended for the wholly legitimate purpose of preparing a legislative programme to be announced in a Queen’s Speech when parliament resumes on 14 October.

