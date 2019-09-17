US says Saudia Arabia oil attack originated in Iran

The United States of America says missiles and drones used in the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil installations originated in Iran.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who already suspected Iran, is on his way to the Middle Eastern country to help manage the situation.

The attack early on Saturday struck a Saudi oil field and the world's largest crude oil processing plant in the kingdom's eastern region, taking out 5.7 million barrels of crude oil production per day for the country, or about 5% of the world's daily production.

Houthi rebels in Yemen - where Saudi Arabia backs the government in the country's civil war - say they launched the missiles, but on Tuesday, senior US officials claimed the missiles or drones were launched from southern Iran.

Saudi air defences did not stop the drones and missiles because they were pointed southwards, to prevent attacks from Yemen, they added.

Iran denies involvement in the attacks, which disrupted global oil supplies.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said they had launched the drones that struck the Abqaiq oil processing plant, the world's largest, and the Khurais oilfield.

They have launched attacks into Saudi Arabia before, but US officials said on Sunday they believed the drones and missiles did not originate from the south or south-west, and instead were launched from the north or north-west.

The claims came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson held telephone talks with Saudi Arabia's crown prince in the wake of the attacks.