Artist donates painting to help raise money for flooding victims

A world famous artist has donated a one-off watercolour painting to help raise money for the victims of one of the worst flash floods to hit the Yorkshire Dales in living memory. Mackenzie Thorpe produced the original piece of work for a charity auction to be held in aid of those most in need after extreme flooding damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in July. Mr Thorpe, who has just completed a world tour, set up his first studio in Richmond, North Yorkshire, and said the area is close to his heart.

A man drives along a flooded road near Grinton Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

He said: “When I heard about the terrible floods in Arkengarthdale and Swaledale, I could only think about the people of the area, going about their every day business and suddenly having to deal with the havoc and uncertainty something like this brings. It impacts everyone. “To hear that the whole community has converged to help and support each other is nothing less than I could have expected – it is Yorkshire after all – and, so, when I was approached, I was thrilled that I could help with the fundraising. “I know the Dales, the people, the farmers, the landscape, like the back of my hand. I’ve played with my children there and walked my dogs over hill and dale. There’s simply nowhere quite like it and so I painted a special original watercolour to help with the fundraising.” The Army was drafted in to help with clean-up efforts after storms left scores of homes and businesses flooded and roads and bridges washed away.

Soldiers from 2 Yorks make sandbags in Grinton Credit: Danny Lawson/PA