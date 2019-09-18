Schoolgirl's toy monkey given the royal treatment after going missing at Buckingham Palace

A schoolgirl's toy was treated like royalty after it was misplaced in Buckingham Palace. Savanah Hart, from South Australia, took her class's monkey mascot Harriet on a trip to the Queen's residence in the UK, but the stuffed toy was left behind inside the activity room.

Savannah Hart took toy monkey Harriet with her on a trip to Buckingham Palace. Credit: Seven News

Harriet had previously flown all around the world on trips including visits across Europe, Africa, America and Fiji. But it was only the day after Savannah and her family left Buckingham Palace, when her mother, Katie, noticed Harriet had gone missing.

Palace staff sent Harriet back, along with a new friend, Rex the corgi. Credit: Seven News

Ms Hart told Seven News: "She was taken out of Daddy's bag to get some photos. "The next day we were on a tour bus and I just had the thought and said 'where's Harriet?'" After arriving back in Australia, Woodside Preschool play centre staff sent a letter to Buckingham Palace, along with pictures of Harriet on some of her other trips, asking if they could send the toy monkey back home.

Woodside preschool play centre staff sent a letter, signed by the pupils, to the Queen. Credit: Seven News