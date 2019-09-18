Method birth affects babies' gut bacteria, study finds

A study sheds new light on gut bacteria in babies. Credit: PA

Babies born vaginally have different gut bacteria than those delivered by caesarean, new research suggests. Scientists discovered that while vaginally born babies got most of their gut bacteria – microbiome – from their mother, babies born via caesarean did not. Instead they had more bacteria associated with hospital environments in their guts. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, UCL, the University of Birmingham and their collaborators stress the exact role of the baby’s gut bacteria is unclear. In the study published in Nature, they say it is unknown if these differences at birth will have any effect on later health.

A baby's immune system is suddenly faced with bacteria when born. Credit: PA

Dr Nigel Field, clinical associate professor at UCL, said: “Babies are sterile when they are in the womb. “And the moment they are born is the moment when the immune system has a huge number of bacteria that is it presented with. “And so the hypothesis is that that moment of birth might be a sort of thermostat moment which sets the immune system for future life. “There is research showing that babies born by caesarean section have a slightly higher risk of immune-related conditions. “They have a slightly higher risk of asthma, or inflammatory bowel disease and other allergic conditions.”

Research suggests there is a significant difference in gut bacteria depending on the method of birth. Credit: PA

He added: “In summary, we found significant differences between babies born by caesarean and babies born vaginally, but these babies were healthy when they took part in Baby Biome, and we don’t know what the long-term consequences are.” The study, the largest ever of neonatal microbiomes, also revealed that the microbiome of vaginally delivered newborns did not come from the mother’s vaginal bacteria, but from the mother’s gut. Scientists say this calls into question the controversial practice of swabbing babies born via caesarean with mother’s vaginal bacteria. Understanding how the birth process impacts on the baby’s microbiome will enable future research into bacterial therapies. It is not fully understood how important the initial gut microbiome is to the baby’s immune system development and health, how a baby’s microbiome develops, or what happens to it with different modes of birth. Researchers studied 1,679 samples of gut bacteria from 596 babies and 175 mothers. Faecal samples were taken from babies aged four, seven or 21 days old, who had been born in UK hospitals by vaginal delivery or caesarean. Some babies were also followed up later, up to one year of age.

Researchers could see which bacteria were present and found there was a significant difference between the two delivery methods. Credit: PA