BBC apologises to Duke of Sussex for showing image branding him 'race traitor'

The BBC has apologised to Prince Harry. Credit: PA

The BBC has apologised for failing to warn the Duke of Sussex that it would be broadcasting and publishing online an image of him in which he was branded "a race traitor", which was shared on a neo-Nazi social media group. The image showed Harry with a pistol to his head against a blood-spattered background and also featured a blood-smeared swastika. It was shared on a far-right social media platform in August last year, just a few months after the duke married mixed race former actress Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex was branded a ‘race traitor’ by student Michal Szewczuk in an online post Credit: PA

The BBC featured the image in a broadcast and on its website, which subsequently led to the prosecution of two far-right teenagers. Watchdog Ofcom rejected a complaint from Harry about the use of the image, but has offered an apology to the senior royal. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said he had been sent a letter by the BBC which he "welcomed". A BBC source said: "This was an important piece of journalism which led to the arrest, conviction and imprisonment of two members of a neo-Nazi group. "The image of The Duke of Sussex was included to show the abhorrent nature of their behaviour and Ofcom has subsequently concluded that there was a clear editorial rationale for using the image which, in the context of the news report, was considered unlikely to incite crime. "Naturally we regret the distress caused and we apologised for failing to warn Kensington Palace in advance that it was to be published." After the report, university student Michal Szewczuk, of Wyther Park in Bramley, Leeds – who created the image which included the phrase "See Ya Later Race Traitor", was ordered to be detained in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five counts of possession of terrorist material, including the White Resistance Manual and the Al Qaeda Trading Manual.

Michal Szewczuk, was detained after he branded the Duke of Sussex a race traitor in an ‘abhorrent’ online post Credit: PA