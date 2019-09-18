BBC defends Laura Kuenssberg over tweets about father who confronted PM

The BBC has said any suggestion their journalist Laura Kuenssberg maliciously shared details of a father who confronted Boris Johnson at a hospital is “absurd”. The political editor met with a Twitter storm on Wednesday when she told her followers that Omar Salem is a Labour activist, before linking to one of Mr Salem’s posts about the incident. Many social media users condemned the move and suggested it could “direct harassment” at Mr Salem, who told the Prime Minister the NHS was being destroyed while stood in a children’s ward at Whipps Cross University Hospital, where his seven-day-old daughter is being treated.

Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Mr Salem’s Twitter profile states he is a Labour activist, but some users called for the journalist to be fired, with #SackLauraKuenssberg trending on the site. In a statement the BBC said: “Laura is a journalist who uses social media as part of her job. “Like many others, Laura quote tweeted a thread by Omar Salem, who had written himself about his encounter with the PM on social media and describes himself as a Labour activist. “Any suggestions there was malicious intent behind her tweets are absurd.”

