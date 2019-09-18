Drug deaths in Wales are ‘highest on record’

Drug-related deaths in Wales are at their highest levels on record, according to a new report.

Public Health Wales revealed the number of people dying from drug poisoning has increased by 78% in just 10 years, while there has also been a rise in deaths of younger people from substances such as cocaine and MDMA.

The health agency’s report makes a number of recommendations to tackle the increase, including protecting drug users from prosecution when seeking medical attention, and reclassifying heroin substitute Take-Home Naloxone as an over-the-counter medication.

Drug misuse deaths, a subset of drug poisoning deaths, increased by 12% from 185 deaths in 2017 to 208 in 2018, with Wales having the second highest rates of drug misuse deaths in England and Wales regions.