Grandmother Mavis Eccleston cleared of murder of terminally ill husband

Mavis Eccleston has been cleared of murder after the death of her husband. Credit: Family Handout

A grandmother has been cleared of the "mercy killing" of her terminally ill husband, who died in a failed suicide pact. Mavis Eccleston from Staffordshire was accused of murder and manslaughter after giving her David Eccleston a "potentially lethal" overdose of prescription medication in February 2018. Mr Eccleston, an 81-year-old former miner, had refused further treatment for bowel cancer. He had asked not to be resuscitated. During her trial, his 80-year-old widow claimed her husband of almost six decades died after they both overdosed on medication.

Mrs Eccleston appearing at her murder and manslaughter trial. Credit: PA

But Mrs Eccleston survived after being given an antidote, later waking up in hospital. Her husband passed away in the days that followed, triggering a police murder investigation and her arrest. Throughout the trial, she denied both murder and manslaughter charges. Mrs Eccleston formerly of Huntington near Cannock, gasped and started to cry after the unanimous verdicts were returned following a two-week trial

What happened at the trial?

The couple had been married for almost sixty years. Credit: Family Handout

It was alleged by the prosecution the couple had not formed a "clear and common" agreement to end their own lives at the time they took overdoses in the early hours of a February morning. A jury of eight men and four women was told Mrs Eccleston wrote a note before being found unconscious near her husband, which stated they were of sound mind and both wished to end their lives. Giving evidence in her defence last week, the mother-of-three said she and her husband had prepared medication for the overdoses after he gave her instructions and "more or less begged" for her help.

The couple pictured on their wedding day, almost six decades ago. Credit: Family Handout

After breaking down several times in the witness box, she told the court Dennis had kissed her hand in thanks before they both took medication, and had said "good night darling" as she went to lie down on a sofa. During his closing speech to the jury, defence barrister Mark Heywood QC said Mrs Eccleston had immediately disputed what the nurses alleged she said. The barrister also submitted it was a "fantasy" to suggest Mr Eccleston would not have asked his wife what medication he was taking.

The couple pictured with members of their family. Credit: Family Handout