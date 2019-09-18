High pressure set to keep weather largely dry with warmer temperatures over next few days
Most places will have another dry night with some clear spells, mainly in the west and south. A few mist and fog patches will form across Northern Ireland and northern England. Northern Scotland will remain cloudy with drizzle at times.
Thursday: After another chilly start, the UK will once again have a fine and warm day on Thursday. The sunshine is likely to spread further north into Scotland than on Wednesday. Top temperature 22C.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday :Fine, warm and sunny on Friday and Saturday, although some morning fog. The risk of showers and freshening winds will move into western parts Saturday afternoon, becoming widespread on Sunday.