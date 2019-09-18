Israeli elections end without consensus, fuelling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption woes

The next big date in Benjamin Netanyahu’s diary is in a fortnight’s time, when Israel’s attorney general is due to set out the case against him in an alleged corruption scandal.

He was hoping to face the music as a sitting prime minister but now he may find himself without the protection of that high office.

This country’s longest-serving leader looked sullen at Likud’s HQ last night as the exit poll results came in. His party hadn’t won and there was no obvious path to garnering a coalition of 61 seats – a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Benny Gantz, a rather dull and until this year unheard of former IDF chief of staff, had frustrated Mr Netanyahu’s second attempt to secure a fifty term.

Mr Gantz had promised to bring unity. By comparison Mr Netanyahu’s campaign was divisive and called racist.

He tried to deter Israeli-Arabs from voting because they never vote for him.

The tactic backfired. In April’s election the Arab turn-out was 49%. Yesterday it was 61%.