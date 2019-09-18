- ITV Report
Jean-Claude Juncker: I have 'no emotional attachment to the backstop'
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said he has "no emotional attachment to the backstop", as he briefed MEPs on his meeting with Boris Johnson.
He said his meeting with the prime minister in Luxembourg on Monday was "friendly, constructive and in part positive" but warned the European Parliament that the risk of no deal is "palpable" and "remains very real".
His language may signal a change in tack from the EU side on Brexit, as he sought to reassure MEPs that the Commission is "prepared to work day in day out, morning until night" to try and reach a deal.
But he added: "I am not sure that we will get there."
He explained how chief negotiator Michel Barnier is still waiting for written proposals from Prime Minister Johnson on how to solve the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop.
"The position of the European Union has never been an ideological one" he said of the backstop.
"It has always been a pragmatic one."
"The new UK Government this week in Luxembourg outlined the aspects of the backstop they don't like. That is not enough, however, to move towards achieving a solution."
He added: "There is very little time remaining but what I do know is that we have to keep trying."
He told MEPs in Strasbourg, France, that a no-deal Brexit "might be the choice of the UK, but it will never be ours."
For Mr Johnson and many others in the UK, the main sticking point over a Brexit deal is the Irish border backstop.
It is a safety net which would require Britain to retain some EU trade rules in order to avoid a hard border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Critics of the backstop say it is undemocratic and would lock the UK into a relationship with the EU that it may not be able to leave.
"I asked the British prime minister to specify the alternative arrangements that he could envisage," Juncker said.
"As long as such proposals are not made, I cannot tell you while looking you straight in the eye that progress is being made."
Spelling out the need for the backstop, Mr Barnier, speaking after Mr Juncker, warned that even if Britain leaves with no agreement, major problems will still have to be resolved.
Issues he said include the future of EU citizens in the UK, peace in Northern Ireland and the protection of the EU's single market and the Irish economy.
"None of these questions disappears," Barnier said, insisting that the challenges must not be underestimated.
"We need legally operative solutions in the withdrawal agreement to respond precisely to each problem to address each risk that Brexit creates."
"Some three years after the British referendum, it's not a question of pretending to negotiate. It's our responsibility to continue this process with determination and sincerity," Barnier told MEPs.