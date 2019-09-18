Jean-Claude Juncker: I have 'no emotional attachment to the backstop'

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said he has "no emotional attachment to the backstop", as he briefed MEPs on his meeting with Boris Johnson.

He said his meeting with the prime minister in Luxembourg on Monday was "friendly, constructive and in part positive" but warned the European Parliament that the risk of no deal is "palpable" and "remains very real".

His language may signal a change in tack from the EU side on Brexit, as he sought to reassure MEPs that the Commission is "prepared to work day in day out, morning until night" to try and reach a deal.

But he added: "I am not sure that we will get there."

He explained how chief negotiator Michel Barnier is still waiting for written proposals from Prime Minister Johnson on how to solve the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop.

"The position of the European Union has never been an ideological one" he said of the backstop.

"It has always been a pragmatic one."