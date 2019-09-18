Confusion over Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit position after suggestion he'd be neutral in new referendum

There is renewed confusion over Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit position after the suggestion that he'd remain neutral in a new EU referendum.

The Labour leader declined to clarify whether he would back Remain or Leave in a Brexit referendum if he were prime minister.

He would not clarify his personal opinion on Brexit when asked repeatedly in an interview, after a column he penned in the Guardian appeared to suggest he would take a back seat in any referendum campaign.

Pressed if he would remain neutral in the campaign, he said: "As prime minister I'm offering the people a choice - the only party that's doing so."

"My job as prime minister would be to deliver that option that's chosen by the British people," he said.

"I will credibly present the options and say 'this is the option, you can Remain, possibly with some reforms to the European Union, or you can Leave, but you will be leaving on these terms which would protect jobs and living standards and trade'."