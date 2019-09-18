Johnson talks to Saudi crown prince in wake of oil facility attacks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held telephone talks with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the wake of attacks on oil facilities in the Middle East country. Downing Street said work is still ongoing to establish what happened in the attacks at a processing plant and a key oil field. The US has alleged Iran was responsible – a claim Tehran denies. A Number 10 spokesperson said the PM had spoken to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday to discuss the attacks on the Aramco oil facilities. The spokesperson said: “He (the PM) expressed the UK’s condemnation of the attacks and said the UK stands by Saudi Arabia and is committed to the country’s security.

Credit: PA Graphics

“The two leaders noted the need to establish the facts of what happened and the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of a collective response. “He encouraged the crown prince to continue working with international partners.” Earlier, the UK said it would work with allies on a “collective response” to the attack on Saudi oil facilities. Mr Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in a phone call on Tuesday. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who are at war with a Saudi-led coalition which is trying to restore Yemen’s internationally-recognised government to power, have claimed they carried out the strikes. Downing Street said Mr Johnson and Mrs Merkel “discussed Saturday’s attacks in Saudi Arabia and the need to work together, alongside international partners, to agree a collective response”. A spokesman added: “On the issue of Iran, they reaffirmed their commitment to a common approach and the importance of avoiding the further escalation of tensions in the region.” The UK, Germany and France have worked closely together on the diplomatic handling of Iran, backing the country’s nuclear deal even after Donald Trump pulled the US out of it. Mr Trump declared on Monday that it “looks” like Iran was behind the attack on the oil facilities but he stressed that military retaliation was not yet on the table.

