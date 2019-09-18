Man in his 80s released without charge after fatal shooting

A man in his 80s has been released without charge, having earlier been arrested after a man in his 60s was shot dead in Co Mayo.

The fatal incident happened at approximately 11.55pm on Tuesday night at Aghamore, Ballyhaunis.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man in his 80s was detained at Castlebar Garda Station.

The scene was preserved for technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Claremorris Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.