MPs seek tax breaks for robotics investment to boost productivity

The Chancellor should bring forward proposals for new tax incentives to encourage investment in robots to boost productivity, a group of MPs has urged.

In a new report, the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee warns that if the transition to a more automated workplace is managed badly, entire groups and regions could be left behind and British businesses could find themselves uncompetitive.

The cross-party group of MPs has said that rather than introducing a so-called “robot-tax”, the Treasury should actually offer incentives for firms who spend on robotics in the next Budget.

Committee chairwoman, Labour MP Rachel Reeves, said the UK is way behind other G7 nations in its adoption of robot and automation technologies.

She added: “The real danger for the UK economy and for future jobs growth is, however, not that we have too many robots in the workplace but that we have too few.