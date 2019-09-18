Nicky Morgan tells Robert Peston she will remain in Government in the event of no-deal Brexit

Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan is adamant she will remain in the Government even in the event of a no-deal Brexit, despite previously saying she would vote to remain in a second referendum.

Despite backing Remain in the referendum the Culture Minister said the UK must leave the EU on October 31, in order to end the uncertainty currently surrounding the UK's departure date and the effect this is having on businesses.

"I have been working with all my Cabinet colleagues and ministers across the summer on no-deal preparations, we are more prepared than people think we are and I would much prefer a deal," Ms Morgan said.

Adding: "I just don't think we can carry on as we have done for the past three years, everyone needs to know where we stand."