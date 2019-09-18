- ITV Report
Nursery paedophile worker Vanessa George released from prison after nine years behind bars
Paedophile nursery worker Vanessa George has been released from prison after spending 10 years behind bars.
George, 49, was jailed indefinitely in 2009 and ordered to serve a minimum of seven years for abusing toddlers at Little Ted's Nursery in Plymouth, Devon.
The Parole Board ruled earlier this month that George no longer poses a significant threat to the public, although she is under "strict licence conditions" and banned from entering Devon and Cornwall.
Plymouth's chief probation officer Sonia Crozier condemned George's crimes, saying she shares the "disgust" held by the public.
She wrote: "I share the disgust at the crimes committed by Vanessa George and I understand why the prospect of her release is so worrying to so many people, particularly in Plymouth where memories of her abuse are still vivid and frightening.
“The fact she so callously exploited a position of trust to commit these crimes makes them all the more horrifying.
“She will also never be allowed to work with children again and will be on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of her life.
“She is subject to a number of conditions, including not to have unsupervised contact with any children whatsoever.
“If she breaches any of these conditions or if her probation officer thinks there is an increasing chance she might re-offend – she can be immediately recalled to prison.”
During her sentencing in 2009, Mr Justice Royce said George had “plumbed new depths of depravity” by abusing those in her care.
He added that the effects of her mistreatment of babies and toddlers would be felt in nursery schools across the country.
Although George has named some victims, she was accused of deliberately hiding information that would help identify the victims of her crimes.
Child protection officers visited 180 children believed to have had contact with George, who admitted taking up to eight pictures a day while on duty.
The Parole Board has said that it will consider sympathetically any further requests for exclusion zones, to prevent any victim from coming into contact inadvertently with George.