Nursery paedophile worker Vanessa George released from prison after nine years behind bars

Vanessa George has been release from prison after nine years behind bars. Credit: PA

Paedophile nursery worker Vanessa George has been released from prison after spending 10 years behind bars. George, 49, was jailed indefinitely in 2009 and ordered to serve a minimum of seven years for abusing toddlers at Little Ted's Nursery in Plymouth, Devon. The Parole Board ruled earlier this month that George no longer poses a significant threat to the public, although she is under "strict licence conditions" and banned from entering Devon and Cornwall.

CCTV footage of Vanessa George on the phone to her lawyer while in police custody in Plymouth Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police/PA

Plymouth's chief probation officer Sonia Crozier condemned George's crimes, saying she shares the "disgust" held by the public. She wrote: "I share the disgust at the crimes committed by Vanessa George and I understand why the prospect of her release is so worrying to so many people, particularly in Plymouth where memories of her abuse are still vivid and frightening. “The fact she so callously exploited a position of trust to commit these crimes makes them all the more horrifying. “She will also never be allowed to work with children again and will be on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of her life. “She is subject to a number of conditions, including not to have unsupervised contact with any children whatsoever.

A member of the charity group Abused Babies and Children Foundation (ABC) holds a placard that shows the face of Vanessa George during a protest outside Bristol Crown Court when George was jailed in 2009 Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA