Parent of sick child accuses Boris Johnson of visiting hospital for 'press opportunity'

The parent of a sick child has confronted Boris Johnson, accusing him of visiting a north-east London hospital for a "press opportunity".

Mr Johnson, who was at Whipps Cross University Hospital, told the parent, whose child was being treated at the facility, "there's no press here".

But the parent gestured to cameras filming the confrontation and said: "What do you mean there's no press here, who are these people?"

The parent claimed there had been "years and years and years of the NHS being destroyed" and said the situation was "not acceptable".

He told the Prime Minister: "There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there's not enough nurses, it's not well organised enough."