Polish ambassador to UK encourages Poles to ‘seriously consider returning home’

The Polish ambassador to the UK has written to Poles encouraging them to “seriously consider returning to their homeland” post-Brexit.

Arkady Rzegocki, who has represented Warsaw in the UK since 2016, wrote that Poland “regrets” Britain’s departure from the bloc, which is due to take place on October 31.

The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests around 832,000 people born in Poland were resident in the UK in 2018, the joint-highest overseas born population with India.

Mr Rzegocki wrote that only 27% of Poles living in the UK have submitted an application for settled status, saying this was an “alarmingly low level”.