Quarter of teachers in England work a 60-hour week – study

One in four teachers work more than 60 hours a week, with many working into the evening, despite ministers pledging to reduce their workload, a study suggests.

Teachers work around 47 hours per week on average during term-time, according to the University College London (UCL) study which looked at data from more than 40,000 primary and secondary teachers in England collected between 1992 and 2017.

This includes the time they spend on marking, lesson planning and administration, with there being little change in this figure over time.

In the summer term the average working week was nearer to 50 hours, researchers said.

Researchers said in a sample of about 4,000 teachers in England – 2,000 teaching in primary, 2,000 teaching in secondary – around 1,000 reported working more than 59 hours a week.

The study found that around 40% of teachers in England usually work in the evening and 10% usually work at the weekend.