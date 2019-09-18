Samoa’s tattooed rugby players to cover up at times in Japan

Samoan rugby players will wear skin suits to cover their traditional tattoos during some training sessions at the World Cup in order not to offend their Japanese hosts. Samoa captain Jack Lam said team officials consulted an expert on Japanese culture to make sure tattooed players avoided any cultural issues. Tattoos are often associated with organised crime in Japan, and people with tattoos are often banned at bath houses and swimming pools.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We had someone coming in and giving us a heads-up about what we could expect in Japan,” Lam said. “There’s a lot of similarities in our cultures but when it comes to the tattoos … it’s quite normal in our culture. “But we are respectful and mindful to what the Japanese way is. We will be making sure that what we are showing will be OK.” Samoa team manager Va’elua Aloi Alesana told the Rugby World Cup website that the word tattoo originates from the Samoan word “tatau, which means ‘a must’,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.