Saudi Arabia parades drone and missile debris as 'proof' Iran behind oil attacks

Missile and drone debris from the attack on Saudi oil fields. Credit: AP

Iran was "undeniably" behind an attack on Saudi Arabia oil fields and plants, the Middle East kingdom has said. In a press conference, Saudi Ministry of Defence spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki pointed the finger firmly at Tehran and called the attacks as "an affront to international law". He was speaking in front of an array of debris he claimed had been collected from the various focal points of the raids.

The Saudis claim to have recovered bits of Iranian drones. Credit: .

He said they had identified remnants of Iranian UAVs - drones - and Cruise missiles. The spokesman dismissed claims the assault was carried out by Houthi rebels based in Yemen. The attack on its oil sites came from the north and were "unquestionably sponsored by Iran", he said. Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have discussed the need for a "united diplomatic response" to the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Downing Street said. A spokesman said: "They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners. "They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy, who was at the press conference in Riyadh, reports that, according to the Colonel, the "debris proves this was an attack sponsored by Iran on Saudi Arabia". Three cruise missiles fell short of their targets - the Abqaiq oil processing plant, the world's largest, and the Khurais oilfield. Two missiles have been recovered, and one is still being made safe. Information from the failed missiles will be crucial in apportioning blame, he said.

The Saudis produced 'evidence' to support claims Iran was behind the attack. Credit: AP

Rising tensions in the region were further heightened earlier in the day when Iran warned the US that any action against it after an attack on Saudi oil installations will “immediately” be met with a response from Tehran, its state-run news agency has reported. Iran’s president and foreign minister also may skip next week’s high-level meetings at the United Nations as the US has yet to issue them visas, IRNA reported. Iran sent a note through Swiss diplomats on Monday reiterating that Tehran denies being involved in the Saudi attack, IRNA reported. “If any action takes place against Iran, the action will be faced by Iran’s answer immediately,” IRNA quoted the note as saying.

The officer told the press conference that the drone could fly 1200km, while the cruise missile 700km - therefore the missile could not have reached its target if fired from Yemen. There was no immediate response from the US in relation to the new allegations and "evidence" produced by the Saudis. However, president Donald Trump had tweeted in the hours before the press conference that he had told his officials to "substantially increase sanctions on Iran".

The remains of a cruise missile is put on show. Credit: AP