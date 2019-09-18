Soldier F Bloody Sunday case reaches court for first time

The prosecution of a former soldier accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday will reach a courtroom for the first time on Wednesday.

The case of Soldier F, who also faces five attempted murder charges in relation to the shootings in Londonderry on January 30 1972, has been listed for hearing before a district judge in Derry Magistrates’ Court.

The decision to prosecute the ex-paratrooper was announced by the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service in March.

He is not required to attend court at this stage of the criminal proceedings and is not expected to be there in person.

He will instead be represented by his legal team.