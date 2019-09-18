South Africa promises crackdown on violence against women as murders and rapes spiral

Video report by ITV News Africa Correspondent Penny Marshall

Every day in South Africa 84 women are raped and eight are killed. In the year to March 2019, 2,771 women were murdered in the country. Violence against women in the country is spiralling to such an extent that on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa held an emergency session of Parliament to discuss what to do.

The South African president has called on emergency parliamentary session to debate the epidemic of gender-based violence and femicide across the country. Credit: PA

Mr Ramaphosa pledged emergency and long-term measures would be introduced to combat violence against women, but said he believes toxic masculinity is fuelling the problem. "Now it is time for all of us, all political parties to place violence against women at the centre of our concerns," he said. "We must recognise that violence against women is not a problem of women, it is a problem of men. “Our young men and boys are daily exposed to patriarchal attitudes and practices and are often encouraged to prove their masculinity through domination of women and through violence and forcing themselves on women."

Women across South Africa protested after the death of Uyinene Mrwetyana. Credit: AP

The Government's actions follow demands for change after the rape and murder of a young woman last month. Women across South Africa protested after Uyinene Mrwetyana, a Capetown University student, was allegedly raped and killed by a post office employee when she went to collect her parcel at the post office. She is just one of many victims in a country with one of the highest rates of femicide in the world, with around According to the South African Police Service, in the year to March, 2,771 women were murdered in the country - that's around one every three hours. There were 36,597 sexual offences against women reported in the same period and of those, 30,626 were raped. That equates to roughly 84 victims every single day.

Some have described the President's call to action as a huge win for gender quality. Activist Mandisa Khanyile told ITV News: “We decided to take our power back as women and said, ‘we’re gonna take to the streets and you’re going to see that we’re important’, and the government finally listened." However, not all women are convinced these actions are enough, and for some, this movement has come too late. Tshidi Stiloe's daughter was killed, and said that no matter what action is taken, it will never bring her daughter back. “Men can do whatever they like with our children, and they never get justice,” she said.

Phindi Ncube is a rape survivor. She told ITV News the eight men who raped her only served a few months in prison, and still live close by. She hopes to join in on the campaign against femicide, but she didn’t want retribution from her attackers. “I feel like I’m dead already,” she said. “No one will protect me.”

