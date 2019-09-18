Supreme Court legal battle dominates front pages

The Times' headline reads 'Judges warned to stay neutral'. Credit: The Times

The legal battle in the Supreme Court features on many of Wednesday’s front pages after 11 of the UK’s most senior judges heard submissions over the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament. The Guardian carries a picture of Gina Miller, who is arguing the prorogation was unlawful. The paper’s lead story says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to carry out whatever outcome the British people decided in a second EU referendum if he becomes prime minister.

The i leads with submissions from Ms Miller’s lawyer, Lord Pannick, that Mr Johnson abused his power to “silence” MPs, noting that the Government’s lawyer said the PM was entitled to suspend Parliament.

And The Times leads on the case, with the Prime Minister warning judges to stay neutral from a political standpoint.

The Daily Telegraph‘s lead story focuses on comments made by the US Ambassador to the UK following the PM’s trip to the continent when Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel continued with a press conference without Mr Johnson in what the paper calls a “Brexit stunt”. Ambassador Woody Johnson is quoted as criticising the “trap” set for the PM.

Both the Daily Mail and the Daily Express lead with reports about a rise in obesity diagnoses. The Mail says “one in eight new cases is now a young adult”, while the Express says “hospitals will be swamped with diabetics by 2030”.

The Daily Star carries the story of a teenager who went blind because of his diet, saying his mother blames the NHS.

While the Sun leads with the story of a plumber who refuses payment from vulnerable customers.

Metro leads on the latest in the murder case of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in a park.

And the Financial Times runs with comments from Microsoft founder Bill Gates on fossil fuel divestment.