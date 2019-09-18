The Top 10 best fish and chip takeaways are revealed - does yours make the list?

Fish and chips are as British as royalty... Credit: PA

It's as British as the Royal Family or a day trip to the seaside. While our takeaway choices have grown to include everything from Mexican to Thai, curries to kebabs, many would argue you can't go wrong with humble fish and chips. And now the regional finalists for the country's best fish and chip shop have been named and will now go forward to see which will be crowned the best chippie in the land.

Hard to turn down: a portion of fish and chips. Credit: PA

Organised by Seafish, the public body that represents the £10bn a year UK seafood industry, the winner will be announced in January. Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Seafish, said: “These 10 finalists represent the best fish and chips on offer the UK today. "Each of them is a credit to the industry and should be commended on the commitment they have shown to maintaining its fantastic reputation. “It’s not possible to get to this stage of our awards without giving 100%, and each one of them has shown enthusiasm in spades." So, who's made it through to the final top 10?

Carron Fish Bar, Stonehaven, Grampian

Home of the 'world famous' deep fried Mars bar. Credit: Seafish

The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, proudly proclaims itself to be the birthplace of the "world famous deep fried Mars bar". But judges have identified the chippy as Scotland's best and now it's a potential winner of the national title.

Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon, Co Tyrone

It may say dolphin above the door but no dolphins are served here. Credit: Seafish

The Northern Ireland finalist is the Dolphin eaterie in Duncannon - and it should come as little surprise to regulars as its been the top-rated fish and chip shop in the region three years on the spin. As one testimonial says: "Unreal fish supper last night, chips were cooked fresh to perfection, fish and batter just right."

Fish and Chips @ Weston Grove, Chester

A modern look to an old favourite in Chester. Credit: Seafish

This restaurant and takeaway works with suppliers to ensure that where palm oil is present in its food, it is sourced sustainably. They've also removed plastic cutlery, plastic straws and also use biodegradable cardboard boxes.

Golden Carp, Redditch, Worcestershire

Looking at glittering future, the Golden Carp chippy. Credit: Seafish

The chippy first opened in 1995 and was winning awards for quality within months. It's the second time the Golden Carp has picked up the regional award, having made it through to the final 10 in 2017/18.

Hiks, Swansea

Hiks has won a well-earned reputation for friendly service. Credit: Seafish

Opened just seven years ago, Hiks has quickly earned a reputation for great food and service. A new takeaway has been complemented by a 41-seater restaurant has been opened next door to the original site.

HOOKED@31, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire

Hooked @31 staff are thrilled to make it into the final 10. Credit: Seafish

On learning the Fishguard eaterie had made it through to the top 10, staff posted on Facebook they were "thrilled". The takeaway offers customers special 'thermo-bags' which will keep their fish and chip suppers warm until they get home.

Rockfish, Brixham, Devon

Rockfish selects its fish from daily catches landed on the south coast. Credit: Seafish

Rockfish says its fish is selected each day at market where it is prepared on the harbourside by skilled fishmongers and delivered each morning to its restaurants. Founder Mitch Tonks says: "I always feel that restaurants should belong to the locals. People have got to feel it's their restaurant, their place to come."

Seafare, Guildford, Surrey

Seafare has been open for almost 40 years. Credit: Seafish

Established in 1981, Seafare has built a solid reputation for outstanding service and food, picking up numerous awards over the years. As with all the finalists, Seafare sources fish from sustainable stocks and it also offers gluten-free meals.

Shap Chippy, Penrith, Cumbria

The Shap Chippy has been climbing up the list over recent years. Credit: Seafish

They start bright and early at Shap Chippy, prepping the spuds for chips from 6am before moving on to filleting the fish, as well as readying homemade pies. The eaterie has been on a steady improvement climb in the awards, having made the top 60, then top 20 and now the top 10.

The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham

The Cod's Scallops was launched in 2011. Credit: Seafish