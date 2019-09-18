Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Three teenagers charged with murder of Pc Andrew Harper

Pc Harper was killed in the line of duty on August 15 in Sulhamstead, Berkshire. Credit: Family handout

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper who was killed while responding to reports of a burglary.

Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-olds who cannot be named due to their age, were all charged with the Thames Valley Police officer's murder.

All three were also charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike, as was 21-year-old Thomas King.

All four will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Pc Andrew Harper and his wife, Lissie, celebrating their wedding four weeks prior to his death. Credit: Family handout

Pc Harper was killed in the line of duty on August 15 in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, just four weeks after he got married.

The 28-year-old died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a vehicle.

Another man, 20-year-old Jed Foster, has already appeared in court having been charged with murder.

He is next due to appear in custody at Reading Crown Court on November 20.