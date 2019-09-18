Three teenagers charged with murder of Pc Andrew Harper

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper who was killed while responding to reports of a burglary.

Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-olds who cannot be named due to their age, were all charged with the Thames Valley Police officer's murder.

All three were also charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike, as was 21-year-old Thomas King.

All four will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday.