Utah police use sirens to drive bear up tree for relocation

State Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said division personnel then were able to tranquilise the bear and catch it in a large net when it fell out of the tree.

Police used their vehicle sirens to drive a two-year-old bear up a tree after its presence in a northern Utah town caused traffic delays.

Ms Jolley said the brown-coloured black bear was placed in a trap in the bed of a pick-up truck and driven to the Wasatch Mountains, where it was released.

Pictures show him jumping out of the truck and running away.

Ms Jolley says it is unusual for a bear to be roaming city streets that are several miles away from mountains east of the city where wildlife biologists think it came from.