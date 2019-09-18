Virgin Atlantic plans for 84 new destinations when Heathrow gets third runway

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to fly to 84 new destinations from Heathrow after a third runway is opened. The airline said the transformation of its route network depends on how many additional take-of and landing slots it obtains when the UK’s busiest airport is expanded. Chief executive Shai Weiss claimed the west London hub has been dominated by British Airways’ parent company IAG “for far too long”. Twelve of the 84 new destinations Virgin Atlantic plans to serve from Heathrow are in the UK or Channel Islands. They are Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh, Exeter, Guernsey, Glasgow, Inverness, Liverpool, Jersey, Manchester, Newcastle and Newquay.

Virgin Atlantic’s planned 35 new long-haul routes include airports in North and South America, Asia and Africa. A recent report commissioned by the airline found that IAG holds 55% of Heathrow slots. Virgin Atlantic intends to compete on 26 routes where it says IAG has a monopoly. The rules governing the allocation of new airport slots are currently being reviewed by the Department for Transport. Virgin Atlantic axed its domestic airline, Little Red, in September 2015 and blamed a scarcity of available slots at Heathrow as one of the reasons for its failure. IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told an airport conference in November 2016 that there is “zero chance” the airline group will restore flights to UK airports such as Liverpool and Newquay, even if more slots become available. “We’ll go where there’s demand,” he added.