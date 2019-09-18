Why the EU now looks more likely to grant a Brexit extension, writes James Mates

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Wednesday that sent two clear messages on Brexit .

Up until now, talk of a new extension to the October 31 deadline has been hedged with many conditions.

In the Parliament’s view, not any more.

Yes, they would still like there to be a purpose to an extension, such as holding a General Election or another referendum.

Now they say that simply avoiding a no-deal Brexit would be reason enough for another delay.

The Parliament, of course, does not get to make the decision - that is reserved to the 27 heads of State or Government in the European Council.

But their voice is significant, not least because most European leaders cannot afford to simply ignore the views of their MEPs.