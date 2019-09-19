- ITV Report
'I'm going to do it until I'm 100': 98-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes again
A 98-year-old D-Day veteran has parachuted out of a plane in the Netherlands, and has no plans to stop.
Tom Rice, who served in the US Army's 101st Airborne Division on D-Day, said: "I'm going to do it until I'm 100."
Strapped in with a younger parachutist who steered, Mr Rice described the jump as "perfect".
"I am the last guy from 501 (Parachute Infantry Regiment of US 101st Airborne Division) to make the jump in Holland," he said.
"Two other guys tried to beat me to it, but I beat them to it."
The nonagenarian was one of hundreds of other parachutists leaping out of planes in the Dutch province of Groesbeek to commemorate Operation Market Garden – a 1944 land-and-airborne thrust through the Netherlands.
Allied strategists hoped the assault would clear a path toward Nazi Germany's industrial heartland and hasten the end of the war, but ground troops got bogged down, leaving airborne soldiers who had jumped ahead of the thrust outnumbered and outgunned.
The military bungle was immortalised in the Hollywood film and Cornelius Ryan's book "A Bridge Too Far."
More Allied troops - about 11,500 - died in the nine days of Operation Market Garden than in the D-Day landings.
Mr Rice originally caused a sensation in June by parachuting into Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings.
He told Associated Press it was dark in 1944 when he hit the ground in Normandy, and wasn't exactly sure where he landed.
The veteran said he landing safely despite a bullet ripping through his parachute that evening.
He called the 1944 jump “the worst jump I ever had.”