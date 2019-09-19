'I'm going to do it until I'm 100': 98-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes again

A 98-year-old D-Day veteran has parachuted out of a plane in the Netherlands, and has no plans to stop.

Tom Rice, who served in the US Army's 101st Airborne Division on D-Day, said: "I'm going to do it until I'm 100."

Strapped in with a younger parachutist who steered, Mr Rice described the jump as "perfect".

"I am the last guy from 501 (Parachute Infantry Regiment of US 101st Airborne Division) to make the jump in Holland," he said.

"Two other guys tried to beat me to it, but I beat them to it."