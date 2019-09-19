Antidepressant reduces anxiety rather than depression, study finds

A common antidepressant does little to relieve symptoms of depression but is effective at cutting anxiety, researchers say. The biggest study of its kind found that most people taking sertraline saw little or no effect on depressive symptoms, such as low mood, lack of interest in things and poor sleep, in the first six to 12 weeks of taking the drug. However, sertraline did cut symptoms of anxiety, such as worrying and feeling nervous or restless, and people were twice as likely to say their overall mental health had improved and they felt better. Experts said they were “surprised” by the findings relating to depression but it was clear the drugs helped cut anxiety and should continue to be prescribed by GPs.

The study, published in the journal the Lancet Psychiatry and led by University College London (UCL) researchers, was conducted in GP surgeries across England. It included 653 people aged 18 to 74 experiencing depressive symptoms, who were split into two groups. The first group was given a dummy drug for 12 weeks while the second group was given sertraline. The results showed depressive symptoms were 5% lower after six weeks in the sertraline group, which was “no convincing evidence” of an effect. After 12 weeks, there was a 13% reduction – a finding the experts described as “weak”. But the drug did offer clear benefits on reducing anxiety, with a 21% reduction in symptoms at six weeks and 23% at 12 weeks. People on sertraline were twice as likely to say they felt better and their overall mental health had improved.

