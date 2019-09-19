Cheap Clothing: The Real Cost? - Tonight

London Fashion week drew to a close on Tuesday. Environmental activists staged a series of protests calling out the fashion industry as one of the most harmful to the planet and comparing its impact to that of non-recyclable plastic.

It’s so called ‘fast fashion’ that some argue has triggered the problem. In the past new clothes were released twice a year, spring/summer and autumn/winter. Now, with the rise of fashion influencers some brands release new items weekly in response to changing styles seen on social media. This weekly drop means we’re now buying five times more clothes than we did in the 1980’s. But at what cost?

In the UK, 2 tonnes of new clothes are bought every minute, while 50 trucks worth of used clothing ends up in landfill every day. There are also concerns over the amount of water needed to create these fast-fashion items. Through irrigation, cultivation and processing, 2,700 litres of water is used in the production of just one t-shirt. And according to a 2017 report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, unless there’s serious changes the fashion industry will consume more than a quarter of the world’s annual carbon budget by 2050. However, in a special Tonight survey of 2,000 people we asked what was the most important factor they considered when buying clothing - and only 2.5% considered the environmental impact of production.