Developers to have chance to bid for offshore wind sites to power 6m homes

Developers will be able to bid for new sites to generate enough offshore wind to power more than six million homes as the Crown Estate launches a new round of leases.

The leasing round for offshore wind sites is the first for a decade and has identified four new areas where projects can be built in the coming decades, in the North Sea, the south east coast and the Irish Sea off Wales and England.

It will open up the potential for at least 7 gigawatts of renewable electricity – more than twice the capacity of the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

The move comes ahead of an expected announcement from the Government on the latest auction for renewable energy schemes which will reveal the price that will be paid for electricity from new offshore wind power projects.

The tender process by the Crown Estate, which is responsible for awarding seabed rights for offshore renewable energy projects, will begin in October 2019 and run until autumn 2020.

It will include incentives for technological innovation and developers will have the opportunity to propose hybrid projects which integrate offshore wind farms with other energy generators or interconnectors.