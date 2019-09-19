England's Billy Vunipola reveals how he'll feel as he takes on dad's home country Tonga at Rugby World Cup

England's Billy Vunipola has spoken of the deep personal emotions he will feel when he takes the field against Tonga - his father's home nation - at the Rugby World Cup.

Sunday's game in the Sapporo Dome will be England's opener in the tournament being staged in Japan.

The giant No.8 was a youngster in the crowd at Twickenham supporting dad Fe'ao and the Tongans as they took on England at the 1999 World Cup.

He told ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott that despite fact the Tongans "got pumped" that day - they were beaten 101-10 - he had a strong connection to the South Pacific Island.

"I think it will be very, very emotional, cos that's where my grandparents are from, that's where my parents are from... the image of their heads come into my head, makes me feel happy."

On his extended family, he said they'd love for Tonga to do well but they're "pretty loyal to us".