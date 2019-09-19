Ex-England player Peter Beardsley suspended from football for 32 weeks over racist remarks

Former England and Newcastle forward Peter Beardsley has been suspended from all football-related activity after being found guilty of making comments that were "obviously racist" by an independent regulatory commission.

The 58-year-old is said to have called a black footballer a "monkey", remarked that another "should be used to that" during a team-building exercise at Go Ape, and suggested 18-year-old players were older than they claimed.

In total, the regulatory commission accepted allegations made by four unnamed players.

Beardsley, who denied the allegations, left his role as the Magpies' Under-23s coach earlier this year after an internal investigation and has now been banned from the game by the Football Association for 32 weeks until April next year.

In its conclusion, the commission said: "We regret the outcome that we have felt compelled to reach in this case.

"Mr Beardsley is a towering figure in football and his footballing reputation is beyond question.

"But on the three occasions which are the subject of the charges, he made remarks which were obviously racist and were wholly unacceptable.

"Even if he did not intend to do so, he plainly did cause offence.

"It is particularly important at a time when racism in football is prevalent that remarks of the kind made by Mr Beardsley are punished severely."