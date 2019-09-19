Fur real? Panther spotted casually walking on rooftops of homes in small French town

Residents in a small town in northern France were shocked to find a panther casually strolling on a rooftop in the late-afternoon.

The black cat, roughly the size of a Labrador, was spotted after 6pm on Wednesday in Armentières, which is 10 miles (16km) north-west of Lille.

Police officers and firefighters were called to reports of a dangerous animal, and immediately cordoned off the area.