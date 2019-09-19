Gareth Thomas’s disclosure of HIV has led to surge in enquiries, charity says

Former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas’s revelation that he is living with HIV has led to a significant increase in phone and online enquiries, according to a prominent charity associated with the virus.

The Terrence Higgins Trust said the day after the ex-captain of Wales and the British and Irish Lions announced his diagnosis was the charity’s busiest since launching their HIV self-test kits.

The i newspaper cited the Trust as saying that its website had experienced high volumes of visits on its page concerning the virus being undetectable, which means it cannot be passed on.

Doctors treating Thomas, 45, have said his condition is treated to the extent that it is considered undetectable.