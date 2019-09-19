George Clooney's investigative group Sentry warns of South Sudan's 'corrupt' government

George Clooney's monitoring group has warned the world to act now over alleged links between global corporations and foreign governments about corruption in South Sudan.

The Hollywood film star co-founded The Sentry with US official John Prendergast - which has now blamed multi-national companies, greedy for oil, for funding fighting in South Sudan and profiting from it.

In a 64-page report, the organisation called on the US to expand its sanctions regime to target those involved and asked the European Union to impose sanctions on human rights violators and their networks.

It found that Dar Petroleum, the largest oil and gas producer in the country, provided direct support to deadly militias.

"And it has paid for government officials to live lavishly while the rest of the population suffers the consequences of a brutal civil war that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives," Clooney said.