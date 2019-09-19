Instagram announces tougher restriction on diet and cosmetic surgery adverts

Instagram will impose tougher restrictions on posts related to cosmetic surgery and diet products. Credit: PA

Instagram will impose tougher restrictions on posts related to cosmetic surgery and diet products. The social media platform said both Facebook and Instagram would apply age restrictions which would stop under 18s being able to view them, while other posts would be removed all together. The social media company has come under fire for allowing advertisers to target young people with content on impact diet, detox and cosmetic surgery products. Activists say adverts can have a negative effect on young and vulnerable people's mental health and body image.

The new rules mean any content which makes "miraculous" claims about diet or weight-loss products linked to a commercial offer such as a discount code will also be removed from Instagram. Emma Collins, Instagram’s public policy manager said: “We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media. “We’ve sought guidance from external experts, including Dr Ysabel Gerrard in the UK, to make sure any steps to restrict and remove this content will have a positive impact on our community of over one billion people around the world – whilst ensuring Instagram remains a platform for expression and discussion.” Actress and body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil, who has repeatedly criticised high-profile online figures including Khloe Kardashian for posting on social media about diet products, said the update was a victory for mental health advocates. “This is a huge win for our ongoing fight against the diet/detox industry. “Facebook and Instagram taking a stand to protect the physical and mental health of people online sends an important message out to the world,” she said.

