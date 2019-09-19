'Just sort our NHS': Boris Johnson hospital incident makes headlines

Metro leads on a plea to “Just sort our NHS”. Credit: Metro

Brexit, as is regularly the case, features on many of Thursday’s front pages. The Guardian reports Saudi Arabia has said to Donald Trump: here’s our proof – now world must respond to Iran.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i features a photo of former rugby player Gareth Thomas, who has gone public about his HIV condition, and quotes him as saying “Have the courage to speak out. Don’t be afraid.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says the EU has given Prime Minister Boris Johnson 11 days to propose his new deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And The Times says the Home Office “manipulates” crime figures by dropping fraud cases.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph‘s lead story is that Jacob Rees-Mogg is urging supporters of Nigel Farage to return to the Tory fold.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express reports the same Brexit story seen elsewhere, saying Mr Johnson has been warned he has less than two weeks to deliver an acceptable solution, or prepare for a no-deal departure.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror claims the unsolved murders of four women bear similarities to the two for which Christopher ­Halliwell was jailed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While The Sun says scientists reckon a large eel is what lies behind the Loch Ness monster story.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Metro leads on a plea to “Just sort our NHS”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Financial Times runs with a foreign story, saying a stalemate means Israel faces “coalition pain”.