Justin Trudeau campaign hit with ‘brownface’ photo

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign for national elections was hit on Wednesday by the publication of a yearbook photo showing him in ‘brownface’ makeup at a costume party in 2001.

Time magazine posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Mr Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.

The photo depicts him wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck.

Liberal Party spokesman Cameron Ahmad confirmed the photo is of Mr Trudeau. He says it was taken at the school’s annual dinner which had an Arabian Nights theme that year.