Man charged with death of Pc Andrew Harper has case against him dropped

A man charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper has had the case against him dropped.

Last month, Jed Foster was charged with the 28-year-old's murder, following his death while on duty on August 15.

Newlywed Pc Harper was killed near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire when he was dragged under a van while responding to reports of a burglary.

He had got married just four weeks before his death.

Prosecutors at the Old Bailey on Thursday said there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and moved to end the case against the 20-year-old.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said: "From August 19 of this year the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised that Jed Foster be charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper.

"A full file of evidence has been received from the police and fully reviewed.

"The CPS has concluded that the full code test is not met and there is not a realistic prospect of conviction.

"Proceedings against Mr Foster cannot and should not be continued."

Mr Polnay said that the prosecution was serving a discontinuance order in connection with Mr Foster.

Mrs Justice Whipple said: "The prosecution have served a notice of discontinuance of their case against you.

"That means that you are no longer to be detained in custody."