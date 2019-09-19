Maternal smoking may affect future fertility in girls – study

Baby girls whose mothers smoke during pregnancy may face fertility issues later in life, scientists say.

Researchers suggest that girls born to mothers who did not put down the cigarettes while pregnant exhibit signs of increased testosterone exposure.

They say this may affect their hormone and reproductive function.

The study presented at the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology meeting in Vienna, Austria, suggests cigarettes are an endocrine disruptor – meaning they interfere with hormone systems.

In this instance, the scientists say they can masculinise girls in the womb.

They add that daughters of women who smoked during pregnancy may suffer from hormonal and reproductive health problems in the long term.