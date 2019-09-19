Rapper Dave hugs mum on stage while accepting Mercury Prize for Psychodrama

Rapper Dave hugging his mother after winning the Mercury Prize. Credit: PA

Rapper Dave hugged his mother and thanked his criminal brother on stage after winning the Mercury Prize. The London artist thanked God for his win and said the story of his winning album, Psychodrama, was inspired by the therapy received by his brother, who was jailed for life. From a shortlist with works featuring messages on politics, the environment and identity, Dave's family reflection was the pick of 2019. The award is given for the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act and carries a £25,000 prize.

Dave thanked God, his mother and jailed brother for his prize. Credit: PA

Chosen from the 12 shortlisted artists, Dave was rapturously received by the audience at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London. Accepting the award, he said: "I want to thank God. I want to thank everyone, my mum. "I want to thank my brother Christopher. Even though you can't be here with us today, I know you are watching this bro." Dave, full name David Omoregie, shared a hug with his mother as he delivered his speech, thanking his sibling, who he said was the inspiration for the album. Christopher Omoregie was jailed for a knife attack in 2013. Streatham rapper Dave delivered an emotional rendition of his balladic rap track Psycho, to acclaim from the audience. He was one of six London artists nominated, with Stormzy and Jorja Smith among the judging panel assessing the year's best albums.

Dave performing after accepting his prize. Credit: PA